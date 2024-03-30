Man sentenced to 30 years in jail in Assam for sexual abuse of minor

Kokrajhar: A local court here convicted a person under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sentenced him to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The court of additional sessions judge-cum-special judge, POCSO, Joydev Koch, awarded the punishment to Habibor Rahman in a 2018 case.

Rahman was arrested based on a complaint filed in Bagribari police station of Kokrajhar district by the parents of a minor girl, who was sexually abused by the convict.

While sentencing the accused, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. In default, he will have to undergo another year of imprisonment.