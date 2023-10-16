NIA arrests Manipur blast accused from Silchar in Assam

Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested Mohammad Noor Hussain, one of the accused in the blast at Kwakta in conflict-hit Manipur's Bishnupur district, from Silchar in South Assam.

Three persons were injured in the explosion of an IED planted on a SUV parked on a bridge near Phougakchao Ikhai Awang Leikai and Kwakta along Tiddim road in Bishnupur district on June 21. The bridge and some nearby houses were also damaged in the explosion.