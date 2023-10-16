NIA arrests Manipur blast accused from Silchar in Assam

Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested Mohammad Noor Hussain, one of the accused in the blast at Kwakta in conflict-hit Manipur's Bishnupur district, from Silchar in South Assam.
Three persons were injured in the explosion of an IED planted on a SUV parked on a bridge near Phougakchao Ikhai Awang Leikai and Kwakta along Tiddim road in Bishnupur district on June 21. The bridge and some nearby houses were also damaged in the explosion.
The blast took place amid attacks between the Meities and Kukis in Manipur.
A statement issued by the NIA said Hussain was arrested after investigation revealed his involvement in the explosion.
The case was first registered by police at Moirang in Bishnupur. It was later handed over to the NIA on June 23. "Further Investigation into the case is underway," the NIA said.
More than 175 people have been killed and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the clashes between the majority Meitei and Kuki tribe in Manipur since May 3. The situation has still remained tense although no major violence has been reported in the past few days.