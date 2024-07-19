'None other than law-abiding citizens': Kin of 3 suspected militants killed by Assam cops file FIR, seek probe

Guwahati: Families of three persons belonging to Hmar community, who were killed during an operation by Assam police, on Friday lodged a joint FIR seeking investigation into what they called custodial deaths.
The FIR was lodged at Lakhipur police station in South Assam's Cachar district, under which the three were killed in the wee hours of July 17.
In the FIR, the three family members raised questions over the claim of an operation made by Cachar SP Nomal Mahanta and the videos shared on social media in which the three were seen detained from an auto rickshaw without any weapon and were later found killed with bullet wounds. "The three were none other than law abiding citizens with no criminal backgrounds," said the FIR lodged by Lalthavel Hmar, father of Lalbiekkung Hmar, Lalremsang Hmar, father of Lallungawi Hmar and Lalchunghnung Hmar, brother of Joshua Hmar.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday posted on 'X' that three militants belonging to the Hmar community were killed by police during an operation in Cachar district. Sarma said two AK series rifles, one more rifle and a pistol were recovered during the operation.
In an early morning operation, @cacharpolice killed 3 Hmar militants from Assam and neighbouring Manipur. Police also recovered 2 AK rifles, 1 other rifle, and 1 pistol. @gpsinghips— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 17, 2024
Police said hours after their detention, they were taken to Bhuban Hills area situated along Assam-Mizoram border for a search operation. Some other militants, who were hiding inside the hills, opened fire at the police team prompting the forces to retaliate. The three died on the spot. Two victims were from Assam while another hailed from Pherzawl district of conflict-hit Manipur.
"That, based on the short video footage covered by one unknown state police personnel, it was clearly recorded how Lalbikekkung Hmar, Joshua Hmar and Lallungawai Hmar were apprehended from an auto rickshaw without kevlar and helmet and were also unarmed. Another video footage covered how they were taken to an unknown forested area with their hands tied behind viciously. Then, the photographs of their lifeless bodies were seen at Silchar Medical College Hospital morgue and were circulated on different social media. It seems as if they were forced to wear the kevlar," said the FIR, a copy of which was shared by Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), an organisation representing the Kuki-Zomi-Hmar communities in Manipur.
The ITLF, Hmar Students' Association, Kuki Inpi Manipur and a few other Kuki-Zomi-Hmar organisations on Thursday also demanded an impartial investigation into the incident and raised doubts over the police claim. They also urged the National Human Rights Commission to take suo-motu cognizance of the killings.