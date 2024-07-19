'None other than law-abiding citizens': Kin of 3 suspected militants killed by Assam cops file FIR, seek probe

Guwahati: Families of three persons belonging to Hmar community, who were killed during an operation by Assam police, on Friday lodged a joint FIR seeking investigation into what they called custodial deaths.

The FIR was lodged at Lakhipur police station in South Assam's Cachar district, under which the three were killed in the wee hours of July 17.

In the FIR, the three family members raised questions over the claim of an operation made by Cachar SP Nomal Mahanta and the videos shared on social media in which the three were seen detained from an auto rickshaw without any weapon and were later found killed with bullet wounds. "The three were none other than law abiding citizens with no criminal backgrounds," said the FIR lodged by Lalthavel Hmar, father of Lalbiekkung Hmar, Lalremsang Hmar, father of Lallungawi Hmar and Lalchunghnung Hmar, brother of Joshua Hmar.