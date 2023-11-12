NSCN-KYA militant arrested in Assam

Troops of #Spearcorps, #IndianArmy in a joint operation with @assampolice apprehended one NSCN(KYA) cadre active since 2007 in general area Tipong, in Tinsukia District, #Assam. Apprehended individual was involved in numerous acts of unlawful activities. One Assault Rifle and… pic.twitter.com/9ijhwbBJcx