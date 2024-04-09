Polygamy, child marriage not poll issues in Assam: CM Himanta

When asked about the challenge posed by the unified opposition during the Lok Sabha polls, the senior BJP leader told PTI: "I don't think there is any contest in Assam except in three seats. First of all, whatever the so-called opposition unity is, that has no bearing at all. Because none of the opposition parties has any vote bank in Assam."

As the vote share of dozens of opposition parties in the anti-BJP bloc is very negligible, the main opponents remain Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), he added.