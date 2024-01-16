Suspected senior 'mass organiser' for banned CPI (Maoist) in Assam cop net

Guwahati: A suspected senior member of the banned CPI (Maoist) was arrested in Guwahati, soon after he arrived from South Assam's Barak Valley on Monday evening.
Police on Tuesday said the suspected CPI (Maoist) activist, Amiruddin Ahmed, aged 54 years, was camping in various Adivasi inhabited areas in Cachar in South Assam and was acting as "observer" for Dibrugarh district in eastern Assam.
Police said Amiruddin alias Sunil alias Surjya originally hails from Satsiya Pokia village in Fakirganj in Western Assam's Dhubri district. Dhubri shares a border with Bangladesh and Bengal.
Amiruddin's wife, Nirmala Biswas alias Seema alias Subhra is also a senior functionary of CPI(Maoist) and is operating from West Bengal, a police statement said.
He was picked up from Inter-State Bus Terminus in Guwahati soon after he returned from Barak Valley by a bus. He was subsequently arrested by the Special Task Force of Assam Police.
Police in Assam had earlier arrested some CPI (Maoist) leaders and members in the state, who were allegedly trying to spread their network among the Adivasi communities, mainly those working in tea estates.