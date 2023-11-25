To bring back ULFA cadres home, Assam govt launches trust-building initiative

Stating that 'promoting peace and reconciliation' is another objective of the initiative, the top police official said, “The overall objective is to foster a sense of peace and reconciliation in the region, paving the way for a more harmonious and peaceful future. An Initiative by @adgpi and @assampolice @CMOfficeAssam.”

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on November 16 said that 8,756 militants from different organisations have been rehabilitated across the state over the last two years.