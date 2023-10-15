Ulfa-I asks Bengalis in Assam to clear stand on the demand for separation of Barak Valley

Guwahati: Strongly opposing the demand for carving out Bengali-dominated Barak Valley from Assam as a separate state, banned insurgent group, Ulfa (Independent) on Sunday asked the Bengali-speaking people in the state to clear their stand on the demand within 60 days.

The outfit warned that if the Bengalis fail to clear their stand on the issue within 60 days, the entire Bengali-speaking population in the state would be responsible for any "untoward incident" in the future.

In a statement emailed to DH, Rumel Asom, a member of Ulfa-I's publicity wing slammed Pradip Dutta Roy, the Chief Convenor of Barak Democratic Front (BDF), a Barak Valley-based organisation for mobilising support for the separation of Barak Valley as a new state. "Various communities in Assam have been living in harmony and in unity. But Pradip Dutta Roy has been trying to create a division among people by raising the demand for separating Barak Valley. He has no right and his forefathers have no contribution for protection of the Barak Valley from Partition. We will, in no circumstances, allow division of Assam" the statement said.