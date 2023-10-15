Ulfa-I asks Bengalis in Assam to clear stand on the demand for separation of Barak Valley

Guwahati: Strongly opposing the demand for carving out Bengali-dominated Barak Valley from Assam as a separate state, banned insurgent group, Ulfa (Independent) on Sunday asked the Bengali-speaking people in the state to clear their stand on the demand within 60 days.
The outfit warned that if the Bengalis fail to clear their stand on the issue within 60 days, the entire Bengali-speaking population in the state would be responsible for any "untoward incident" in the future.
In a statement emailed to DH, Rumel Asom, a member of Ulfa-I's publicity wing slammed Pradip Dutta Roy, the Chief Convenor of Barak Democratic Front (BDF), a Barak Valley-based organisation for mobilising support for the separation of Barak Valley as a new state. "Various communities in Assam have been living in harmony and in unity. But Pradip Dutta Roy has been trying to create a division among people by raising the demand for separating Barak Valley. He has no right and his forefathers have no contribution for protection of the Barak Valley from Partition. We will, in no circumstances, allow division of Assam" the statement said.
Barak Valley, consisting of Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi district in South Assam, is dominated by Bengali-speaking Hindus and Muslims. The region has 16 Assembly seats (out of 126). Many in the districts have alleged that the region has been neglected as most leaders are elected from the Assamese-dominated Brahmaputra Valley. This disgruntlement has led to the demand for a separate state.
Nearly 30 per cent of Assam's population (3.2 crore) are Bengali speaking people but they are in minority in the Brahmaputra Valley. Bengalis also play a key role in deciding the fate of several MLAs and MPs in elections.