'Will you let us survive': Himanta lashes out at scribe over his Muslim identity for asking questions

Sarma was responding to questions on Wednesday regarding USTM, a private university in neighbouring Meghalaya owned by Hoque, whom he recently accused of aggravating flash floods in Guwahati by cutting hills along Guwahati-Meghalaya border.

Sarma said the university was carrying out "flood jihad," a jibe that attracted strong reactions from the Opposition parties.

The reporter works with the web portal, NewsNow. "Why are you trying to protect USTM? What is the reason? Do you receive advertisements from them?" Sarma again asked. "I am asking with a smile on my face: Shah Alam and Mahbubul Hoque need to explain whether we will be able to live in Assam or not." he continued.

Sarma folded his hands, looked at the reporter again and asked, "Will the Assamese people survive given the demographic change happening?" Sarma was talking to reporters after he accompanied two BJP leaders, Mission Ranjan Das and Rameswar Teli, who filed their nomination papers for Rajya Sabha elections.