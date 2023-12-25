JOIN US
india assam

Woman burnt to death for allegedly practising witchcraft in Assam, 4 held

The police have arrested four persons in this connection while two others are still absconding and a search operation has been launched to nab the duo.
Last Updated 25 December 2023, 15:49 IST

Tezpur: A 30-year-old woman was attacked with sharp weapons and burnt to death for allegedly practising witchcraft in Assam's Sonitpur district, a police officer said on Monday. The police have arrested four persons in this connection while two others are still absconding and a search operation has been launched to nab the duo, Additional Superintendent of Police Madhurima Das.

The woman, Sangita Kati, was attacked by a neighbour, identified as Suraj Baghwar, who had brought in some people from outside their Nij Bahbari village.

The attackers, who were allegedly in an inebriated state, tied up her husband and later set her ablaze. The neighbours were allegedly involved in a long-standing dispute over various issues and Baghwar had accused her of practising witchcraft.

(Published 25 December 2023, 15:49 IST)
