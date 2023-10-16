Assembly Election 2023 Updates: J P Nadda to meet BJP leaders of Udaipur today
Track the latest political updates ahead of the Assembly elections in five states with DH.
Last Updated 16 October 2023, 03:15 IST
Highlights
02:4116 Oct 2023
01:4716 Oct 2023
01:4716 Oct 2023
Rahul & Priyanka to launch Telangana bus yatra on October 18
Aimed at taking the message of ‘Six Guarantees’ announced by Sonia Gandhi for Telangana on September 17 to the masses, the Bus Yatra will be held for 12 days covering 35 assembly segments.
MP elections: Samajwadi Party releases list of nine candidates
The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday declared a list of nine candidates for the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh scheduled on November 17.
SP leader Yash Bhartiya said the names of six candidates on the list were announced earlier while three new names were added to it.
Telangana polls: Without implementing old promises, KCR trying to deceive people again, says Kishan Reddy
Union Minister and BJP president in Telangana G Kishan Reddy on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who has not implemented the promises made earlier, is once again trying to deceive people with his manifesto for the November 30 Assembly polls.
BJP will win Telangana elections, and Congress will finish third...BRS promised to provide land to Dalits and tribals but failed to deliver it. They also said they would fill 3 lakh job vacancies, but this has also not been fulfilled: Prakash Javadekar
On the Madhya Pradesh election, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar says, "There is no winning candidate in the Congress list. In the list released by BJP, most of the candidates will win. The names on remaining seats will also be announced soon..."
Rajasthan polls: BJP chief Nadda to meet party leaders of Udaipur division Monday
BJP president J P Nadda will hold a meeting with party office bearers of Udaipur division in Rajasthan on Monday ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, state unit chief C P Joshi said.
