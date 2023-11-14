Assembly Elections 2023 Live: KCR steps attack on Congress, says party leaders opposing pro-farmer schemes

The Telugu Desam Party and Janasena, which have forged an alliance in Andhra Pradesh, on Monday drafted their preliminary joint manifesto for 2024 polls, focusing on eradicating poverty, strengthening the poor financially and uplifting farmers among others.

Senior TDP leader Y Ramakrishnudu said that Janasena proposed adding five points to TDP’s six in the manifesto, raising the total number to 11 while drawing up plans to organise issue-based discussions with different sections of people before finalising the complete manifesto.