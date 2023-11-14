JOIN US
Homeindia

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2023 Live: KCR steps attack on Congress, says party leaders opposing pro-farmer schemes

Track all the latest news and updates from the upcoming Assembly elections with DH!
Last Updated 14 November 2023, 02:51 IST

Highlights
02:5014 Nov 2023

24:5114 Nov 2023

TDP, Janasena draft preliminary joint manifesto for 2024 polls focuses on poverty, farmers, others

02:5014 Nov 2023

As much as I am traveling in Madhya Pradesh, I can confidently say that BJP will get the most number of seats: Narendra Singh Tomar

02:5014 Nov 2023

Madhya Pradesh elections 2023: Triangular contest between BJP, Congress and BSP in Satna

24:5114 Nov 2023

TDP, Janasena draft preliminary joint manifesto for 2024 polls focuses on poverty, farmers, others

The Telugu Desam Party and Janasena, which have forged an alliance in Andhra Pradesh, on Monday drafted their preliminary joint manifesto for 2024 polls, focusing on eradicating poverty, strengthening the poor financially and uplifting farmers among others.

Senior TDP leader Y Ramakrishnudu said that Janasena proposed adding five points to TDP’s six in the manifesto, raising the total number to 11 while drawing up plans to organise issue-based discussions with different sections of people before finalising the complete manifesto.

24:5114 Nov 2023

Telangana polls: KCR steps attack on Cong, says party leaders opposing pro-farmer schemes

BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday stepped up his attack on Congress, alleging that the party had delayed the formation of Telangana and is now favouring only three hours of power supply to farmers.

Rao, who resumed his campaign for the November 30 Assembly polls after a break for Deepavali, said drinking water is still a problem in states where major rivers like Ganga flow and that Telangana is the only state in the country that provides tapped drinking water to every tribal habitation.

(Published 14 November 2023, 02:51 IST)
