India Political Updates | 'Naidu felt that the Lord himself revealed these facts about Tirupati laddus', says TDP

Hello readers! As the second phase of voting in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is inching closer, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has strengthened its campaign in the valley. Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in the Nowshera assembly constituency and attacked Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on reservation. He also said that there is no need of bunkers in Jammu and Kashmir anymore as nobody has guts to open fire. On the other hand, in Haryana, Union Minister and senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar has asked senior Congress leader and MP Kumari Selja, a prominent Dalit face, to join the saffron party, amid reports that she was staying away from the campaign for the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls. Follow this space for latest updates on 2024 Assembly elections!
16:5822 Sep 2024
16:3822 Sep 2024
15:1722 Sep 2024
13:3822 Sep 2024
12:2322 Sep 2024
10:4922 Sep 2024
18:0622 Sep 2024
'Naidu felt that the Lord himself revealed these facts about Tirupati laddus', says TDP
Every religion has certain traditions and commitments and the Government needs to respect all of them, Chandrababu Naidu said the same while interacting with the media at the TDP central office.
The Chief Minister said that the previous government simply played with the sentiments of the people and did not honour their feelings. Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu felt that the Lord himself made him reveal these facts on the Laddu.
"The Almighty does everything and we are only nominal. That is what I personally feel," he remarked: Telugu Desam Party (TDP)
17:5222 Sep 2024
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Sunday alleged that the Himachal Pradesh government takes loans and gives it to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi which has made the state's coffers "hollow".
Addressing people after launching a BJP membership drive at a village here, the actress-turned-politician said, "Everyone is aware that corruption is prevalent and the Congress-ruling state governments have hollowed their respective states.
"She wondered how the party spends "so much" on elections.Attacking the Congress government headed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, she said, "They take loans and give it to Sonia Gandhi which has made the state hollow."
"Disasters and Congress government have taken the state decades back and I would appeal to people to root out the present government," Ranaut said."If we give disaster funds, it should go to the CM Relief Fund but everyone knows that it goes to the Sonia relief fund," she alleged.
(PTI)
17:0622 Sep 2024
Koppal | On BJP MLA Muniratna, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says, "We do not do politics of hatred. There are many cases against them. If you do something wrong, then there will be an FIR." pic.twitter.com/7IrK1aczDw
#WATCH | Dausa, Rajasthan | Tirupati Prasadam Row | Mahamandleshwar Mahant Amar Das says, "Those who betray God, why they'll spare humans. It hurts the sentiments of the majority Hindu community... The things that are coming out about animal fat and animal oil being used in… pic.twitter.com/0jk99hVQM5
VIDEO | “Home Minister (Amit Shah) will have to soften his heart one day. We want our youths to come out because they haven’t done anything. We will release them,” says PDP candidate from Bijbehara Assembly constituency Iltija Mufti (@IltijaMufti_) on Home Minister Amit Shah’s… pic.twitter.com/gtFimRbx5W