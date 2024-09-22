India Political Updates | 'Naidu felt that the Lord himself revealed these facts about Tirupati laddus', says TDP

Every religion has certain traditions and commitments and the Government needs to respect all of them, Chandrababu Naidu said the same while interacting with the media at the TDP central office.

The Chief Minister said that the previous government simply played with the sentiments of the people and did not honour their feelings. Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu felt that the Lord himself made him reveal these facts on the Laddu.

"The Almighty does everything and we are only nominal. That is what I personally feel," he remarked: Telugu Desam Party (TDP)