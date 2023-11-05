Author Amish Tripathi signs off as director of London’s Nehru Centre

“I think it's a wonderful time to be in the space of culture in India, and the Nehru Centre can play an important role. In every way, India is becoming much more influential – see our performance in sports, our performance economically, educationally, in every way. We have an Indian-origin Prime Minister in the UK (Rishi Sunak) and an Indian-origin and a very credible Republican presidential challenger in the US (Vivek Ramaswamy). I think with all this, India's cultural influence will also rise,” he said.