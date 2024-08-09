Awaiting return of 69 Indians recruited in Russian army: Jaishankar

He was responding to queries from AIMIM member Asaduddin Owaisi on action being taken against individuals who are misleading youth to join the Russian army and whether India will stop buying discounted oil from Russia if it does not act on releasing Indians recruited into that country's army.

So far, the minister said there are a total of 91 cases of Indian nationals being recruited into the Russian army. Out of them, eight have passed away, 14 were discharged or in some manner have come back with the government's assistance and "there are 69 Indian citizens awaiting release from the Russian army," he added.

Out of the eight who died, the mortal remains of four have been sent back to India and in two cases -- one from Haryana and Punjab -- DNA samples have been sent to the Russian side. In one case from Gujarat, the family wants the body to be cremated in Russia and in another case from Uttar Pradesh, the mortal remains are being brought back.

According to Jaishankar, the problem is that the Russian authorities maintain that these Indian nationals entered into contracts for services with the Russian army.

"We are not necessarily subscribing to that... I think in many cases there are reasons to indicate that our nationals were misled, that they were told that they were going for some other job and then they were deployed with the Russian army," he said.

The issue of Indian nationals recruited into the Russian army was taken up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin last month.

"We take this issue very very seriously. I have myself raised it numerous times with the Russian foreign minister...When the prime minister was in Moscow last month, he raised it personally with President Putin and got the assurance that any Indian national in the service of the Russian army will be discharged and released," Jaishankar said.

The minister was responding to supplementaries by Congress member Adoor Prakash, who also said that five youths from his constituency were recruited into the Russian army and were later released.

Adoor represents Attingal constituency in Kerala.

Jaishankar also responded in detail to queries regarding instances of cyber trafficking of people who are misled and taken to South East Asia and made to work on cyber scams and related issues.

"We take it very seriously and have taken it up with all concerned governments at the political level. So far, 650 Indian nationals have been repatriated from Cambodia, 415 from Myanmar and 548 from Laos.

"The government appreciates the gravity of the issue and this is an issue for which we have to be very vigilant and we have to crack down very hard," he added.

Emphasising that it is not a political matter but a case where the state government concerned and the Union government should work together, Jaishankar said, "Wherever we find evidence of any infraction of the law, we will very vigorously prosecute the agents".