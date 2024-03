Less than two months after the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, national broadcaster Doordarshan announced on Monday that it would live telecast morning prayers offered to the Ram Lalla idol, formally known as Balak Ram in this case.

In a post on X, Doordarshan said that DD National would live telecast the 'aarti' offered to Ram Lalla every morning from 6.30 am.

More to follow...