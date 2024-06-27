Ayushman Bharat health scheme to provide free treatment for 70 plus citizens: President Murmu

New Delhi: The Union government plans to provide free healthcare to India’s 70 plus population by including them in the centrally-sponsored Ayushman Bharat Yojna, President Droupadi Murmu said here on Thursday.

“My government is providing free health services to 55 crore beneficiaries under Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Further, the Government is going to take yet another decision in this area. Now all the elderly above 70 years of age will also be covered and get the benefit of free treatment under Ayushman Bharat Yojana,” President Murmu said in her first address to the Parliament after the formation of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Sources in the Union Health Ministry said no details of the scheme was available as it was only at the formative stage, but noted that traditionally the President’s speech gives a peek into the government’s upcoming agenda.

India is estimated to have over five crore 70 plus population currently, but the number is set to rise with the advancement of medical facilities.