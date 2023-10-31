Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav became people's movement: PM Modi marks end of Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign

New Delhi: Marking the culmination of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the celebration of about 1000 days became a people's movement and saw India notch up several achievements such as becoming the fifth largest economy and the passage of the women's reservation bill.

He also reiterated the resolve to make India a developed country by 2047 and urged the youth to work towards it.

He said the Dandi Yatra brought people together, and similarly the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav made new history with scale of people's participation.

PM Modi participated in an event at the Kartavya Path here that marked the culmination of the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign and with it of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The PM also launched the 'Mera Yuva Bharat' (MY Bharat) platform to give the youth an opportunity to play an active role in various nation-building events.