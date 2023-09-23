Bad blood brewing between India and Canada has a history to tell

With bad blood between India and Canada brewing amidst allegations levelled by the North American country's prime minister, Justin Trudeau, about India’s part in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, both countries are now locked in a face-off.

However, a stroll along the history side reveals that the current situation bears a stark resemblance to the India-Canada ties when Pierre Elliott Trudeau, Justin Trudeau’s father, was the Canadian PM.

Pierre Elliott Trudeau had refused to extradite Air India bombing mastermind Talwinder Singh Parmar, who had escaped to Canada after killing two policemen, to India. The request made by Indian PM Indira Gandhi in 1982 was turned down stating that “India was insufficiently deferential to the Queen.” The Khalistani movement, which had barely made its presence felt until then, deep rooted following this.