Ban on SIMI extended for another five years

New Delhi: The Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) was banned for another five years on Monday with the government saying that the outfit is continuing its “subversive activities” and reorganising its activists who are still absconding.

The outfit has been banned since 2001 and the latest extension – seventh one – came against the backdrop of state governments of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, MP, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh recommending such a course of action.

“Bolstering Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of zero tolerance against terrorism ‘Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)’ has been declared as an 'unlawful association' for a further period of five years under the UAPA. The SIMI has been found involved in fomenting terrorism, disturbing peace and communal harmony to threaten the sovereignty, security and integrity of Bharat,” Home Minister Amit Shah posted on ‘X’.