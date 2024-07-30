Bar Council cannot charge excessive fees for enrolment: Supreme Court

“The state bar councils and the BCI cannot demand fees other than the stipulated enrolment fee…dignity is crucial to substantive equality. The dignity of the individual encompasses the right of the individual to develop their potential to the fullest," the bench said.

The bench pointed out that since the Parliament has specified the enrolment fee, the bar councils cannot violate it.

The court also said the BCI, the apex regulatory body for legal profession, and state bar councils can levy additional charges for the welfare and development work but cannot charge more than the fee stipulated under the Advocates Act.

The court also said that some state bar councils were charging as much as Rs 40,000 to enrol an advocate, which would lead to denial of opportunity to those lawyers who belong to poor, backward and marginalised sections of the population.

The court noted the SBCs charged enrolment and various “fees” and “charges” in addition, in the form of library fund contributions, administration fees, identity card fees, welfare funds, training fees, processing fees, certificate fees, etc.

The court noted structure of the Indian legal setup is such that the struggle for getting acceptance in chambers and law firms is greater for those who belong to the marginalised sections, first-generation advocates, or law graduates without a degree from a National Law University.

As per a recent report, many law students from the Dalit community faced English language barriers, reducing their opportunities of practicing before the High Courts and the Supreme Court where the court proceedings are in English, it said.

"In a legal system that is predisposed against the marginalised, the pre-condition of paying exorbitant fees in the name of enrolment fee creates a further barrier for many," the bench said.

The levy of exorbitant fees effectively perpetuated systemic discrimination against persons from marginalised and economically weaker sections by undermining their equal participation in the legal profession, it said.

"The SBCs cannot have unbridled powers to charge any fees given the express legislative policy. Imposing excessive financial burdens on young law graduates at the time of enrolment causes economic hardships, especially for those belonging to the marginalised and economically weaker sections of the society," the bench said.