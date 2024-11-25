Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Beant Singh assassination case: Supreme Court grants four weeks additional time to Centre to decide mercy plea of death row convict

On November 18, the court had directed President Droupadi Murmu's secretary to place before her the mercy petition with a request to decide the matter within two weeks.
shish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 06:06 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2024, 06:06 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us