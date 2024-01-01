Bengaluru loves to party; 125 items ordered in one go in Kolkata: How India rung in the new year on Zomato

As the world rung in 2024, India celebrated New Year's eve with much gusto and a lot of great food, going by the stats Zomato has shared.
Here is a brief look of how and what India ordered while welcoming the new year.
- 125 items were ordered in one go by an individual in Kolkata.
- Maharashtra recorded the most orders from outside India among all the states.
- Bengaluru showed its love for partying, becoming the city with most events booked and tables reserved on Zomato across India
- Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Zomato, shared that India had logged 8,422 orders at 8:06 pm, averaging 140 orders every second.
- India continued to show its love for biriyani, as a heat map of the nation captured, as of 9 pm last night.
Biriyanis ordered in India on Zomato till 9 pm.
Credit: X/@deepigoyal
The massive number of orders helped Zomato hit a few milestones as well.
On New Year's eve 2023, Zomato delivered almost as many orders as the platform did on New Year's Eve '15, '16, '17, '18, '19, and '20 combined. Zomato also hit its all-time order high in a day.
To meet this surging demand, the platform had 3.2 lakh+ delivery agents across Zomato and Blinkit serving the nation's wants.
Indians spread the new year's cheer with the delivery agents serving them as well, tipping over Rs 97 lakh as of 11:39 pm.