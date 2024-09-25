Bharat is unstoppable, says PM Modi on Make in India's 10th anniversary

Asserting that a lot goes in India's favour today as it is a perfect blend of democracy, demography and demand, Modi said the country has what it takes to be a key player in the global supply chain seen as a reliable partner for business.

"The momentum is clearly in India's favour. Despite facing unprecedented challenges like the global pandemic, India has remained firmly on the growth track. Today, we are being seen as drivers of global growth. I call upon my young friends to come and join us in taking Make in India to new heights. We all must strive for excellence. Delivery quality should be our commitment. Zero defect should be our mantra," said Modi.

"Together, we can continue to build an India that not only meets its own needs but also serves as a manufacturing and innovation powerhouse for the world," he added.

'Make in India' was launched to increase India's strides in manufacturing to ensure that a talented nation as India is not merely an importer but an exporter as well, the prime minister said.

"Reflecting on this past decade, I cannot but be filled with a sense of pride in how far the strength and skills of 140 crore Indians have got us. The imprint of 'Make in India' has become visible across sectors, including areas where we never even dreamt of making an impact," he said.

Citing examples, Modi said India had only two mobile manufacturing units in the entire country and the number has risen to over 200.