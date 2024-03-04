Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Highlights | BJP engineers 'paper leaks' to avoid giving govt jobs to youth: Rahul Gandhi

On its 51 day, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri. In his public address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that media belongs to billionaires and not the working class. He also talked about GST, labelling it the 'Gabbar Singh Tax', which funnels money from the poor to the country's rich. Taking on unemployment, Rahul Gandhi castigated BJP for not filling govt. job vacancies despite rampant youth unemployment. In his final address of the day, Rahul said that while MNREGA was starved of funds, the Centre had waived off corporate loans worth Rs 14.5 lakh crore. Thanks for tracking the latest updates on Congress' Nyay Yatra, only with DH!