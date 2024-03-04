JOIN US
india

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Highlights | BJP engineers 'paper leaks' to avoid giving govt jobs to youth: Rahul Gandhi

On its 51 day, Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumed from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri. In his public address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that media belongs to billionaires and not the working class. He also talked about GST, labelling it the 'Gabbar Singh Tax', which funnels money from the poor to the country's rich. Taking on unemployment, Rahul Gandhi castigated BJP for not filling govt. job vacancies despite rampant youth unemployment. In his final address of the day, Rahul said that while MNREGA was starved of funds, the Centre had waived off corporate loans worth Rs 14.5 lakh crore. Thanks for tracking the latest updates on Congress' Nyay Yatra, only with DH!
Last Updated 04 March 2024, 13:45 IST

Highlights
06:3904 Mar 2024

Money from pockets of the poor is delivered to pockets of the rich through GST

06:4104 Mar 2024

Media belongs to billionaires, not dalits, adivasis or youth: Rahul

06:5504 Mar 2024

Money taken from the youth through 'bollywood, cricket distraction' for Adanis pocket: Rahul 

09:4204 Mar 2024

Jairam Ramesh calls PM Modi 'Jagatguru of lies'

09:4204 Mar 2024

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi continues 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from MP's Guna

09:4404 Mar 2024

"The BJP government, which considers giving permanent jobs as a burden, is continuously promoting the contract system, where there is neither security nor respect": Rahul Gandhi

10:3004 Mar 2024

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra now in Binaganj, Madhya Pradesh. Heading to Biaora.

10:4804 Mar 2024

Rahul Gandhi mocks GST as India's 'Gabbar Singh Tax'

11:3604 Mar 2024

BJP engineers 'paper leaks' so that it doesn't have to give permanent govt jobs to youth: Rahul Gandhi in Biaora, MP 

11:5404 Mar 2024

"For one year, Rs 65,000 crore is required for MGNREGA. So, for 20 years, it will be Rs 13 lakh crore. PM Modi has given MGNREGA funds to the country's richest capitalists in the last 10 years": Rahul Gandhi in Biaora, MP

13:1104 Mar 2024

'India's X-ray should be done through caste census': Rahul Gandhi

13:3304 Mar 2024

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra concludes for the day after Rahul Gandhi's address at Biaora, Rajgarh District in MP

13:3304 Mar 2024

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra concludes for the day after Rahul Gandhi's address at Biaora, Rajgarh District in MP

13:3304 Mar 2024

On one hand, MNREGA is facing shortage of funds, while on the other hand, Modi government has waived off corporate loans worth Rs 14.5 lakh crore: Rahul Gandhi's address at Biaora, Rajgarh District

13:2804 Mar 2024

Jai and Veeru? Jairam Ramesh and Digvijaya Singh on MP leg of yatra

13:1104 Mar 2024

'India's X-ray should be done through caste census': Rahul Gandhi

"India's X-ray should be done through caste census. It will let everyone know how many Dalits, backward classes and tribal communities are there and how much wealth they own... Today's era is of data. So collect the data and let everyone know who holds how much wealth...Congress Party has always done revolutionary work."

11:5404 Mar 2024

"For one year, Rs 65,000 crore is required for MGNREGA. So, for 20 years, it will be Rs 13 lakh crore. PM Modi has given MGNREGA funds to the country's richest capitalists in the last 10 years": Rahul Gandhi in Biaora, MP

(Published 04 March 2024, 02:39 IST)
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiBharat Jodo YatraIndian PoliticsMadhya Pradesh

