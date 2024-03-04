Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Highlights | BJP engineers 'paper leaks' to avoid giving govt jobs to youth: Rahul Gandhi
Money from pockets of the poor is delivered to pockets of the rich through GST
06:4104 Mar 2024
Media belongs to billionaires, not dalits, adivasis or youth: Rahul
06:5504 Mar 2024
Money taken from the youth through 'bollywood, cricket distraction' for Adanis pocket: Rahul
09:4204 Mar 2024
Jairam Ramesh calls PM Modi 'Jagatguru of lies'
09:4204 Mar 2024
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi continues 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' from MP's Guna
09:4404 Mar 2024
"The BJP government, which considers giving permanent jobs as a burden, is continuously promoting the contract system, where there is neither security nor respect": Rahul Gandhi
10:3004 Mar 2024
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra now in Binaganj, Madhya Pradesh. Heading to Biaora.
10:4804 Mar 2024
Rahul Gandhi mocks GST as India's 'Gabbar Singh Tax'
11:3604 Mar 2024
BJP engineers 'paper leaks' so that it doesn't have to give permanent govt jobs to youth: Rahul Gandhi in Biaora, MP
11:5404 Mar 2024
"For one year, Rs 65,000 crore is required for MGNREGA. So, for 20 years, it will be Rs 13 lakh crore. PM Modi has given MGNREGA funds to the country's richest capitalists in the last 10 years": Rahul Gandhi in Biaora, MP
13:1104 Mar 2024
'India's X-ray should be done through caste census': Rahul Gandhi
13:3304 Mar 2024
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra concludes for the day after Rahul Gandhi's address at Biaora, Rajgarh District in MP
13:3304 Mar 2024
On one hand, MNREGA is facing shortage of funds, while on the other hand, Modi government has waived off corporate loans worth Rs 14.5 lakh crore: Rahul Gandhi's address at Biaora, Rajgarh District
भारत जोड़ो न्याय यात्रा का आज का दिन राजगढ़ ज़िले के ब्यावरा में @RahulGandhi की जनसभा के साथ समाप्त हुआ।
इस दौरान राहुल गांधी ने मनरेगा के वार्षिक बजट का मुद्दा उठाया, जो मात्र 86,000 करोड़ रुपए है। इतना कम बजट ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में काम करने वाले परिवारों की मांग को पूरा करने के… pic.twitter.com/MXBVUxQj9y
"India's X-ray should be done through caste census. It will let everyone know how many Dalits, backward classes and tribal communities are there and how much wealth they own... Today's era is of data. So collect the data and let everyone know who holds how much wealth...Congress Party has always done revolutionary work."
"For one year, Rs 65,000 crore is required for MGNREGA. So, for 20 years, it will be Rs 13 lakh crore. PM Modi has given MGNREGA funds to the country's richest capitalists in the last 10 years": Rahul Gandhi in Biaora, MP
VIDEO | Here's what Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) said at a public meeting during his ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Biaora, Madhya Pradesh.
