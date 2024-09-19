15 people held for torching 21 houses in Bihar's Nawada; more arrests likely: Govt

"We are providing relief materials, including food packets and drinking water, to those displaced. Temporary tents have been set up for the victims," he noted. The DM refuted claims that cattle were charred, saying, "No evidence has been found to support that."

Following the incident, Nawada SP Abhinav Dhiman told reporters, "A call was received around 7 pm regarding the fire in Manjhi Tola. Police arrived promptly with fire engines and extinguished the blaze."

He confirmed that initial investigations suggest a land dispute as the motive and that a case has been registered. Another police officer claimed that shots were fired in the air during the arson.