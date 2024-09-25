8-year-old girl kidnapped from Delhi rescued in Bihar, one held

Buxar (Bihar): RPF personnel rescued an eight-year-old girl, who had allegedly been kidnapped a few days ago from Delhi, in Bihar's Buxar district, an official said on Wednesday.

The girl was recused from the Delhi-Malda Town train at Raghunathpur railway station on Tuesday and the accused kidnapper, a resident of Bihar's Samastipur district, was arrested, he said.

"The girl was kidnapped from a locality under the jurisdiction of Fatehpur Beri Police Station in Delhi a few days ago. The Delhi Police and other senior officials had informed that the girl was being taken to a town in Bihar by the Indore-Patna Express train.