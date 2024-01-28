JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

After Nitish quits as Bihar CM, BJP says it has passed proposal to form NDA govt in Bihar with JD(U)

'...In the legislative party meeting...all MLAs unanimously passed the proposal to form the NDA government in Bihar with BJP, JD(U) and other NDA allies for the welfare of the people in the state,' BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde said.
Last Updated 28 January 2024, 06:32 IST

Follow Us

The BJP on Sunday passed a proposal to form an NDA government in Bihar with BJP, JD(U) and other NDA allies after Nitish Kumar tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister.

"...In the legislative party meeting...all MLAs unanimously passed the proposal to form the NDA government in Bihar with BJP, JD(U) and other NDA allies for the welfare of the people in the state," BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde was quoted as saying by PTI.

Samrat Chaudhary has been elected as the Leader of the legislative party, Vijay Sinha elected as the Deputy Leader, he added.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar submitted his resignation to Governor Rajendra V Arlekar on Sunday morning.

The governor accepted Kumar's resignation, and asked him to continue as caretaker CM till a new government is formed.

Kumar was accompanied by senior minister Bijendra Yadav of the JD(U) when he went to the Raj Bhavan.

(With PTI inputs)

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 January 2024, 06:32 IST)
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsNitish KumarRJDJD(U)

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT