JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur: Proud moment for Bihari people, says governor

Thakur, a socialist icon well-known for his efforts to uplift the backward classes in Bihar, will be awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously.
Last Updated 23 January 2024, 23:35 IST

Follow Us

Patna: Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the Government of India for conferring Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, on the state’s former Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur.

Thakur, a socialist icon well-known for his efforts to uplift the backward classes in Bihar, will be awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously.

“Thakur's entire life was dedicated to the poor and deprived... The decision to confer Bharat Ratna on Thakur is a proud moment for the people of the state,” the governor's statement was posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 January 2024, 23:35 IST)
India NewsBiharBharat Ratna

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT