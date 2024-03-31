Bhojpuri stars glow outside Bihar in LS polls, none fielded from Bihar

In the run-up to Lok Sabha polls, there was a lot of buzz around Pawan Singh, a native of Arrah, entering the fray. He got a ticket, but, surprisingly, from West Bengal, and withdrew from the contest following a controversy.

Speculations are rife that internet sensation Neha Singh Rathore would get a Congress ticket ever since she attended a number of party events, including Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'.