Bihar boy dies as 'doctor' performs surgery with help from YouTube

A botched gall bladder stone removal surgery conducted by a fraudulent doctor has claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy in Bihar's Saran district.

Currently on the run, the doctor who has been identified as Ajit Kumar Puri, relied on YouTube videos and tutorials for performing the surgery, according to a report by The Times of India.

The boy was admitted at Puri's clinic in Madhaura on Spetember 6 (Friday) after he complained of stomach ache and vomiting.

Puri operated on the boy without his family's consent or knowledge.

The teenager's family has alleged that Puri performed the surgery by watching YouTube tutorials on his phone.