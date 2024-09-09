Bihar boy dies as 'doctor' performs surgery with help from YouTube

A botched gall bladder stone removal surgery conducted by a fraudulent doctor has claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy in Bihar's Saran district.
Currently on the run, the doctor who has been identified as Ajit Kumar Puri, relied on YouTube videos and tutorials for performing the surgery, according to a report by The Times of India.
The boy was admitted at Puri's clinic in Madhaura on Spetember 6 (Friday) after he complained of stomach ache and vomiting.
Puri operated on the boy without his family's consent or knowledge.
The teenager's family has alleged that Puri performed the surgery by watching YouTube tutorials on his phone.
According to TOI, when the boy's conditioned worsened post-surgery, the family expressed concern to which Puri allegedly yelled, "Am I the doctor here or you?"
Eventually, the doctor decided to transport and shift the boy to a hospital in Patna despite his bad condition.
The boy died on the way, following which Puri fled the area leaving behind the teen's body.
According to the publication's report, accusing Puri of negligence, malpractice and operating without proper qualifications, the deceased boy's family has filed a complaint against Puri claiming that it was because of him that they had to face their child's untimely death.
The boy's body has been sent for postmortem. Police have started conducting raids in search of Puri and have also registered a case against the staff at his clinic.
Published 09 September 2024