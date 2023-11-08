JOIN US
Homeindiabihar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar apologises for comment on women after row erupts

Kumar's apology comes a day after his comments in the Bihar Assembly drew flak from the Opposition.
Last Updated 08 November 2023, 05:40 IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday apologised for his comments and said he took them back.

His apology comes a day after his remarks in the Bihar Assembly which received flak from opposition. Nitish, speaking about the importance of education among women for population control, had said "The husband's acts led to more births. However, with education, a woman knows how to restrain him...this is the reason the numbers (of births) are coming down".

The BJP national spokesperson labelled his comment as sexist and demanded he step down. Tejashwi Yadav tried defending Nitish Kumar saying the comment was about 'sex education'.

The incident snowballed with the NCW chief trying to draw Priyanka Chaturvedi and Priyanka Gandhi into the fray. In a battle of words on social media, Chaturvedi said that while she would not support sexist comments from anyone, even if they were within the I.N.D.I.A alliance, it would be fair to give Nitish the scope to apologise for, and withdraw his comment.

