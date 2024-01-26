Bihar: RJD urges Nitish Kumar to clear the 'confusion'

An RJD leader, requesting anonymity, said, "We have plans in place to prevent Nitish Kumar from doing to us again what he did many years ago. Our party heads the Mahagathbandhan, which is less than 20 seats short of the majority mark in the 243-strong assembly. With the speaker belonging to our party, we will cobble up the numbers."

Notably, Kumar had dumped the RJD-Congress combine in 2017 and formed a government with BJP, which he had fought against in assembly polls two years earlier.