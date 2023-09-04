Bihar teachers to launch state-wide stir from September 5

A special holiday calendar was recently brought out by the state education department in a bid to ensure that primary and middle schools in the state achieve a number of maximum work days as stipulated under Right to Education Act. As per the new notification which was issued on August 29 the department reduced the number of festival holidays to 11 which were 23 between September to December. The notice also sought to bring uniformity across the state, though district education officers have been permitted to announce additional holidays with permission from the department.