Bihar to conduct 'indoor air pollution' study

Talking to PTI, Devendra Kumar Shukla, Chairman of the BSPCB, said, “We have initiated talks with the IIT-Tirupati for conducting indoor air pollution study in Patna to identify types of indoor air pollutants, their effects and also suggest corrective measures to reduce it. Our talks with IIT-Tirupati are expected to be finalised very soon." Bihar is probably the first state in India which has decided to conduct an indoor air pollution study, he said.