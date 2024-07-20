'Bihari itna aage hai to Bihar itna pichhe kyon', asks Chirag Paswan

New Delhi: Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan has asked the Bihar government to set a precedent by taking stringent action in cases of crime and the recent spate of bridge collapses, asserting that the state needs a vision to move up the development ladder.

Once a sharp critic of Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar before both allied with the BJP, Paswan said the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will fight the next assembly elections under Kumar's leadership but flagged a host of issues which, he suggested, has stymied the state's growth.

The assembly elections in Bihar are due to be held in 2025-end. "Bihari itna aage hai to Bihar itna pichhe kyon? (If Biharis are doing so well, then why is Bihar so behind?) We need to find an answer to this question," Paswan told PTI, highlighting how people from the state in different fields, from elite government jobs to the private sector, have done well after migrating.