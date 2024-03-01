Birthday party turns deathly for videographer in Bihar as client shoots him in the mouth

A 22-year-old videographer, Sushil Kumar Sahni, lost his life after being shot in the mouth when his camera battery died during a birthday party.

The incident occurred in Makhnaha village in Bihar's Darbhanga district late Wednesday night, the Times of India reported.

Sushil, a resident of the same village, was hired by Rakesh Sahni to film his daughter's birthday celebration.

However, the recording was abruptly halted when Sushil's camera battery died. Angered by this interruption, Rakesh verbally abused Sushil before fatally shooting him.