Birthday party turns deathly for videographer in Bihar as client shoots him in the mouth

A 22-year-old videographer, Sushil Kumar Sahni, lost his life after being shot in the mouth when his camera battery died during a birthday party.
The incident occurred in Makhnaha village in Bihar's Darbhanga district late Wednesday night, the Times of India reported.
Sushil, a resident of the same village, was hired by Rakesh Sahni to film his daughter's birthday celebration.
However, the recording was abruptly halted when Sushil's camera battery died. Angered by this interruption, Rakesh verbally abused Sushil before fatally shooting him.
Sushil was rushed to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
In response, villagers staged a protest on Laheriasarai main road, demanding the arrest of the accused. Traffic movement was disrupted for several hours leading to about one-km-long traffic jam on both sides, the TOI report noted.
Benipur SDPO Sumit Kumar pacified the protestors upon reaching the site.
Kumar assured the villagers that efforts were under way to apprehend Rakesh, who is also suspected of involvement in illegal liquor trade.
"We have detained three persons for interrogation in this connection and raids are being conducted to nab the accused," Kumar told TOI.
(Published 01 March 2024, 05:58 IST)