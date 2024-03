BJP, Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas) finalise seat-sharing in Bihar for Lok Sabha elections

New Delhi: LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said his party has finalised a seat-sharing formula with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls.

Paswan announced this after a meeting with BJP chief J P Nadda here.

"All my concerns have been addressed by the BJP. I am satisfied," he told reporters.

He said the division of Lok Sabha seats in Bihar among NDA parties has been decided and will soon be formally announced.

Asked about the fate of the LJP faction led by his uncle Pashupati Paras, Chirag Paswan said, "It is not my concern".