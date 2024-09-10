BJP leader grievously injured in attack in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Reacting to the killing of Sharma, Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal had said, "The incident is very tragic. He was an active member of the party... I spoke to senior police officials of the district soon after the incident... I am confident the accused will be arrested soon."

Chirag Paswan, Union minister and chief of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), an alliance partner of the NDA, had told reporters here, "The incident is shocking and also a matter of serious concern. There should be a deterrence effect of law... law must be enforced strictly so that criminals do not think of committing crimes. I am sure that police will soon nab the accused."

Leader of Opposition in the assembly, Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, had also claimed that the incident showed crime was flourishing under the NDA government in the state.