Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

Contributions of tribals to freedom movement ignored for one party, one family: PM Modi

The PM underscored that his government was taking steps for the uplift of tribals, like declaring districts with a high population of the community as 'aspirational'.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 11:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2024, 11:29 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiDraupadi MurmuNitish KumarIndia PoliticsBiharChirag Paswan

Follow us on :

Follow Us