Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

EC dismisses Prashant Kishor's charge of candidate being stopped from filing nomination

In a statement, the District Election Office, Bhojpur, said Kishor's allegation was "baseless and misleading".
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 16:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 16:16 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsBiharPrashant Kishor

Follow us on :

Follow Us