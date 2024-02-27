ED searches premises of RJD MLA in Bihar's Ara

Ara: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches at the premises linked to RJD MLA Kiran Devi at Ara in Bihar's Bhojpur district, sources said.

The ED searches were part of the probe into money laundering in the illegal sand-mining case involving Kiran Devi and her husband, Arun Yadav, who is also a former MLA.

Arun Yadav is also under the scanner of the central probe agencies in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam case, involving RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his family members. The duo are also being probed by the ED in connection with the illegal sand mining case.