'Garden doesn't lose splendour over few wilted flowers': Kushwaha on JD(U) inducting RLM leader

Kushwaha, who is likely to contest from Karakat, the lone seat assigned to his party, also added, tongue-in-cheek, "I request my friends in JD(U) to let me know if they need a few more candidates."

Meanwhile, senior minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, a former state president of the JD(U), who was present at the party office alongside Sanjay Jha at the time of the couple's induction, rejected the charge that they were 'weakening' an alliance partner.