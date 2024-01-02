Gold heists worth Rs 104 crore orchestrated by jailed jewel thief in Bihar

A gang of 70 people, operating since 2018, has managed to steal at least 180 kg of gold amounting to Rs 104 crore across five Hindi heartland states in five years. If that in itself isn't noteworthy, it's worth mentioning that this gang is reportedly being run by an imprisoned jewel thief.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, police have identified the mastermind as Subodh Kumar Sing alias Dilip Singh. Singh was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) in January 2018 with 15 kg of gold — the takings from a jewellery store heist in the Rupaspur police station area in the Patna district. Subsequently, Singh was sent to Beur central jail, where he remains to this day under-trail.

A resident of the Chistipur village in Bihar’s Nalanda district, Singh has been operating heists from inside the jail for the past five years, during which time his gang has hit at least six states—West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

How did police identify the gang?

While the gang had largely been operating unnoticed, its existence came to light following a routine investigation into a Reliance Jewellery store robbery in November last year that revealed Singh's ties with the gang.

The robbers, some of whom were nabbed following the Dehradun robbery, subsequently went on to reveal to police the intricate networks and water-tight methods used by the gang to remain under the radar.

Singh’s modus operandi revolves around the use of minimum violence, and specialisation. Inspector Sandeep Kumar Singh, who questioned the mastermind jewel thief when he was arrested in 2018, told HT, "For each robbery, there are three teams. The first commits the crime, the second transports the loot, and the third sells gold and other jewellery in Nepal and other neighbouring countries."

The gang members stay in touch with Singh via Telegram to avoid tracing of locations. Specific tasks are assigned to young people Singh recruits from Bihar and West Bengal jail. Singh pays them an advance of Rs 5-10 lakh from inside the jail, cops told HT.