Highway to Sita's birthplace? Bihar CM writes to PM Modi for rail & road connectivity to Punaura Dham

Congratulating PM Modi on the construction of the Ayodhya Ram temple and revitalising the fortunes of the temple town, he proposes developing Sita's birthplace as a parallel project since it has equal religious significance to devotees.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 September 2024, 13:15 IST

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide road and rail connectivity to Punaura Dham, the birthplace of Goddess Sita, located in Sitamarhi district of the state

The letter in Hindi states in its subject line, "Matter related to road and rail connectivity to Ma Sita's birthplace located in Sitamarhi district at Punaura Dham."

He also suggested connecting Sitamarhi to Ayodhya via special train routes to encourage religious tourism and pilgrimages between the two 'birthplaces'.

Published 22 September 2024, 13:15 IST
