Highway to Sita's birthplace? Bihar CM writes to PM Modi for rail & road connectivity to Punaura Dham

The letter in Hindi states in its subject line, "Matter related to road and rail connectivity to Ma Sita's birthplace located in Sitamarhi district at Punaura Dham."

Congratulating PM Modi on the construction of the Ayodhya Ram temple and revitalising the fortunes of the temple town, he proposes developing Sita's birthplace as a parallel project since it has equal religious significance to devotees.

He also suggested connecting Sitamarhi to Ayodhya via special train routes to encourage religious tourism and pilgrimages between the two 'birthplaces'.