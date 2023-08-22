I am political heir of Ram Vilas Paswan, Chirag will only inherit property: Pashupati Paras

Staking claim to his brother's legacy, Paras said, "According to law, Chirag Paswan is the successor of Ram Vilas Paswan's property. But I am the (political) heir of my late elder brother as was Lord Ram's brother Lakshman in the Ramayana."

"He (Ram Vilas Paswan) had asked me to contest from his Hajipur Lok Sabha seat after he was elected to Rajya Sabha, saying he trusted me more than anyone in the family. I was not willing to contest from the seat, but he made me join the fray from his constituency," he claimed.