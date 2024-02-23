JD(U)'s Narendra Narayan Yadav elected unopposed as Bihar assembly deputy speaker

Patna: Senior JD(U) leader Narendra Narayan Yadav was on Friday elected unopposed as the deputy speaker of the Bihar assembly.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and several opposition leaders congratulated him after he was elected for the post.

Talking to reporters outside the assembly, Yadav said, "I am thankful to our leader of the House and other NDA leaders for providing me this opportunity. I have assured all legislators of the House that I will remain impartial while delivering the constitutional duty."

The newly elected deputy speaker also said all opposition members were asked not to create disturbances in the House during the question hour.