Labourer hanged by wife for objecting to her fondness for making reels

A labourer in Bihar's Begusarai was hanged by his wife and kin for objecting to her fondness for making social media reels, The Times of India reported.

Police, citing his father's complaint, said Maheshwar Rai (25), was strangled by his 20s-something wife and her relatives, and then hanged at his in-law's place.

While the wife, Rani, has been detained, the relatives are on the lam.

The resident of Bihar's Samastipur district worked in Kolkata and had married Rani six years back. The couple have a son together.



The victim's father in his complaint reportedly said Rani wanted 'quick fame' and money making reels and though the victim objected, she never paid heed.

As per the father, he rushed to Rani's home, suspecting something amiss, when his elder son informed him that he'd called the victim but someone else had answered. The man also alleged that some youth had offered to take the body away, claiming they were carrying it to the hospital, but the father had insisted on the police coming first.