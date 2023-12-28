Lalu has laid 'chakravyuh' for Nitish to dethrone him, says Giriraj Singh

However, Giriraj Singh flinched when his attention was drawn to Lalan and many other leaders of the RJD-JD(U) combine who have been alleging "a BJP hand" behind the current wave of rumours.

"The BJP has nothing to do with whatever is going on in the JD(U). We do not know whether Lalan is going to resign or not. Though even if it were to happen, it shall be hardly surprising. Nitish Kumar is known not to trust his people for long," alleged Singh.

He also claimed, "The JD(U) has lost its credibility, a reason why it is blaming the BJP for its internal crisis. I also wish to make it clear that there is no possibility of our realignment with Nitish Kumar.

Notably, Kumar had snapped ties with the BJP in August last year, accusing the ally of plotting a split in the JD(U).

After forming a new government as a constituent of 'Mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance), which includes the Congress and the Left, the JD(U) passed a formal resolution charging the BJP with having engaged in a "conspiracy" in the 2020 assembly polls when Chirag Paswan fielded candidates, many of them saffron party rebels, on tickets of LJP in all seats which were being contested by the chief minister's party.

The elections saw the JD(U)'s tally crash to 43, from more than 70 five years earlier. After severing ties with the BJP, Kumar had also claimed that RCP Singh, then the national president of the JD(U), had been handpicked for a berth in the Union cabinet without his consent.

RCP Singh was later made to give up the top party post and denied a third consecutive term in Rajya Sabha, which caused him to resign from the cabinet as well.

Faced with accusations of having served as a BJP mole, the bureaucrat-turned-politician eventually quit the JD(U) and is now, formally, a member of the saffron party.