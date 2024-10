NDA accuses Tejashwi Yadav of stealing ACs, wash basin & sofa sets upon vacating official bungalow; RJD hits back

RJD spokesman Shakti Yadav denied the charge and alleged that the NDA was venting its frustration over Tejashwi Yadav and his father Lalu Prasad, the RJD president, getting bail from a Delhi court in a ‘land-for-jobs scam’.